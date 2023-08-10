129394 (CRN.TO) (CRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th.

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.06 million during the quarter.

Get 129394 (CRN.TO) alerts:

129394 (CRN.TO) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.25. 129394 has a fifty-two week low of C$7.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.90.

About 129394 (CRN.TO)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 129394 (CRN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 129394 (CRN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.