Aimia (AIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect Aimia to post earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$14.10 million during the quarter. Aimia had a return on equity of 77.30% and a net margin of 86.85%.

Aimia Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Aimia stock opened at C$3.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 21.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.58. Aimia has a fifty-two week low of C$3.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.65. The firm has a market cap of C$272.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

