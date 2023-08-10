Prestige Wealth Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on August 15th (NASDAQ:PWM)

Prestige Wealth’s (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 15th. Prestige Wealth had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 6th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Prestige Wealth Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWM opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Prestige Wealth has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. The company assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth management and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

