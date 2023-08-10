Star Equity (STRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million.
Star Equity Trading Down 0.5 %
Star Equity stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. Star Equity has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.47.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRR. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Star Equity by 239.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Star Equity Company Profile
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.
