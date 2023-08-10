Star Equity (STRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million.

Star Equity stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. Star Equity has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 90,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $118,498.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,340,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,998.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $36,549.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,050,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,366.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 90,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,498.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,340,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,998.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 359,524 shares of company stock valued at $390,174 and have sold 38,428 shares valued at $53,685. 28.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRR. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Star Equity by 239.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

