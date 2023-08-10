Telesat (TSAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th.
Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Telesat had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $135.65 million during the quarter.
Telesat Price Performance
TSAT opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Telesat has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.13.
Institutional Trading of Telesat
About Telesat
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
