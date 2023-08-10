Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $46.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Teradata traded as low as $50.82 and last traded at $51.53. 411,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 898,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.48.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 40.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.09 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

