ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 333.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.47. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 81,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $56,372.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,649,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,326.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 183,479 shares of company stock valued at $133,583 and have sold 60,090 shares valued at $38,254. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RWLK

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.