Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 222,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 128,227 shares.The stock last traded at $167.24 and had previously closed at $169.00.

The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 42.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Veritiv’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTV. Bank of America lowered their target price on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritiv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $25,791,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth $12,113,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 225.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 83,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 58,060 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

