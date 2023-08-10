Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $84.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 598,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 967,537 shares.The stock last traded at $70.91 and had previously closed at $75.38.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at $348,395,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at $348,395,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

