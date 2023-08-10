Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MBRX. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

