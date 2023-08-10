Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $108.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 559,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 437,901 shares.The stock last traded at $83.38 and had previously closed at $86.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BECN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

