Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading 9.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sabre traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.09. 4,505,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,914,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

In other Sabre news, EVP Ann J. Bruder bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,615.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,637.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 242,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,615.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 1,258.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

