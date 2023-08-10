Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 8.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.4% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $28.21. Approximately 213,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,024,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.07.

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

