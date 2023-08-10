Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $69.34, but opened at $64.85. Cabot shares last traded at $68.12, with a volume of 27,071 shares traded.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,962 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,310,000 after acquiring an additional 152,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

