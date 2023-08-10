Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Trading 5.5% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $38.84. 343,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,086,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.
The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Perrigo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on PRGO
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Perrigo
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 434.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Trading Down 2.5 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perrigo
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.