Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Trading 5.5% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $38.84. 343,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,086,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 434.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Stories

