Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Price Up 5.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $114.00 and last traded at $114.00. Approximately 18,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 250,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.51.

The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,624,206 shares in the company, valued at $188,667,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,081.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,624,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,667,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,993 shares of company stock worth $18,670,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,196,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,888,000 after buying an additional 88,105 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 24.1% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,105,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,278,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,245,000 after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Featured Stories

