SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) were down 7.4% on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $31.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. SI-BONE traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 113,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 345,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIBN. Bank of America upped their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,009 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $223,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,074,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $33,214.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,097,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,898 shares of company stock valued at $945,716. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $711.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

