Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.02, but opened at $9.45. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 1,702,786 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRVI. Bank of America dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

