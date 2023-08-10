PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.95, but opened at $23.39. PRA Group shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 74,522 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $209.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PRAA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Director Brett Lee Paschke bought 7,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,647.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brett Lee Paschke bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $231,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram A. Atal bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,210. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 4,535.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $824.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.