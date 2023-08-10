Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.33, but opened at $53.00. Helios Technologies shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 53,774 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HLIO. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Insider Activity at Helios Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

In related news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,042,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,020,000 after acquiring an additional 475,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $18,359,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,823,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,097,000 after acquiring an additional 333,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 535.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 220,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

