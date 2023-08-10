MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $8.56. MRC Global shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 236,775 shares.

The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.58 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRC. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,321,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,444,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 990,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,162,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,125,000 after buying an additional 1,316,927 shares during the period.

MRC Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.20.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Stories

