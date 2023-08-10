Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $8.12. Novavax shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 9,405,280 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

