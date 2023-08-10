Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.55, but opened at $22.19. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 238,345 shares.

Specifically, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $62,440.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,949.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 203,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

