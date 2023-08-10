Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $13.10. Chegg shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 5,058,926 shares changing hands.
CHGG has been the topic of several other research reports. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.62.
Chegg Trading Down 3.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.
