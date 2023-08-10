Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $13.10. Chegg shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 5,058,926 shares changing hands.

CHGG has been the topic of several other research reports. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.62.

Get Chegg alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chegg

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Chegg Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,923,000 after buying an additional 179,401 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,131,000 after buying an additional 2,288,020 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,662,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,725 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,893,000 after purchasing an additional 87,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.