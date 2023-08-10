Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.52, but opened at $54.44. Kemper shares last traded at $49.42, with a volume of 27,284 shares.

The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kemper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Kemper by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kemper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 32.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

