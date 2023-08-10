RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.84, but opened at $32.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. RxSight shares last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 182,295 shares changing hands.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 12.61. The stock has a market cap of $938.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.66.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 88.72% and a negative return on equity of 53.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
