Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 162864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Specifically, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,275,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,100,501 shares of company stock worth $9,108,809. 83.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ULCC. Barclays lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,706,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Frontier Group by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 130,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 95,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Frontier Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 389,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

