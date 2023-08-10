ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.18, but opened at $17.20. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 173,528 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACVA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $6,235,539.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,441.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,818,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $6,235,539.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,441.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,624,382 shares of company stock worth $28,633,895. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 17.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 166,211 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth approximately $733,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.35.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

