BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 257032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BRBR. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 14.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

