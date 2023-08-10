ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. The stock traded as high as $75.90 and last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 38512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $560,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $560,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $346,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,605 shares of company stock worth $1,146,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,212.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ePlus by 862.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ePlus by 87.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.26.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. ePlus had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $492.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

