Hims & Hers Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 13,265 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 364% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,858 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $62,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $81,192.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,802.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $62,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,724 shares of company stock worth $2,509,967 over the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $17,391,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,371,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 0.48. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Bank of America upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

