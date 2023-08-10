EchoStar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,855 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 21,719% compared to the average volume of 36 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in EchoStar by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in EchoStar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EchoStar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

