Coeur Mining Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,177 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 283% compared to the average daily volume of 1,872 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

NYSE:CDE opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $870.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.55. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.13 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,360,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,041 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 93,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Featured Articles

