InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 5,800 ($74.12) and last traded at GBX 5,788 ($73.97), with a volume of 97534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,658 ($72.31).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,080.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($74.76) to GBX 5,390 ($68.88) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.23) to GBX 6,300 ($80.51) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,898.75 ($75.38).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,469.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,471.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3,685.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

