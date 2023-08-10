Apollo Global Management Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,979 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 12% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,431 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $87.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 114.34% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $937,718.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,987,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,185,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $937,718.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,987,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,185,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,117,501 shares of company stock valued at $74,392,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

