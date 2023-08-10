Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target at $294.83

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LGGNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.71) to GBX 275 ($3.51) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 263 ($3.36) to GBX 240 ($3.07) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 300 ($3.83) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 355 ($4.54) to GBX 315 ($4.03) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.79) to GBX 330 ($4.22) in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $14.92 on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

