Traders Purchase Large Volume of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Put Options (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 31,364 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 211% compared to the average daily volume of 10,095 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on GT shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 453.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,958,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,809,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,700 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

