Reviewing Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) & AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Titan Medical and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A AVITA Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

AVITA Medical has a consensus price target of $26.90, suggesting a potential upside of 49.44%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Titan Medical.

This table compares Titan Medical and AVITA Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million 0.86 -$42.54 million ($0.32) -0.48 AVITA Medical $34.42 million 13.23 -$26.67 million ($1.05) -17.14

AVITA Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -1,003.34% -258.39% AVITA Medical -70.59% -30.83% -26.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats Titan Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

(Get Free Report)

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a platform technology allows for the preparation and delivery of spray-on skin cells to regenerate natural healthy epidermis, as well as to use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a research agreement with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish pre-clinical proof-of-concept for a spray-on treatment of genetically corrected cells; and with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore molecular reversal of cellular aging through a novel cell suspension delivery system. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.