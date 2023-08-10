Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives $100.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Heineken Stock Up 0.4 %

Heineken Cuts Dividend

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. Heineken has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

