Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives $12.32 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.32.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Vivendi has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $11.09.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

