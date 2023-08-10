Brokerages Set Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target at C$11.69

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.69.

NXR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$8.16 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.94 and a 52-week high of C$11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$555.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

