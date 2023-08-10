Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives $104.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Crane alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CR

Crane Price Performance

CR stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crane by 82.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

(Get Free Report

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.