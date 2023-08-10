Brokerages Set Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target at $27.50

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Immunovant from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Immunovant

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,197. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 2,105.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 61,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 135,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Trading Down 3.9 %

IMVT stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.