Brokerages Set United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 59,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $33.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15.
United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.
