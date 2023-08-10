Analysts Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Target Price at C$96.25

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$96.25.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$78.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$78.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$63.29 and a 12 month high of C$88.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -64.65%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

