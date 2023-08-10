Analysts Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Target Price at GBX 783

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 783 ($10.01).

A number of brokerages have commented on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 740 ($9.46) to GBX 580 ($7.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.71) to GBX 871 ($11.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 725 ($9.27) to GBX 750 ($9.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 933 ($11.92) to GBX 880 ($11.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.46) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 783.50 ($10.01) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.73, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 727.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 759.13. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 502 ($6.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 920.75 ($11.77).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

