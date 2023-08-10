Analysts Set Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Target Price at $10.00

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nel ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Nel ASA stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.

