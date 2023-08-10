Analysts Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Target Price at GBX 710.71

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 710.71 ($9.08).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 713 ($9.11) to GBX 700 ($8.95) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.84) to GBX 780 ($9.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

In other Lancashire news, insider Bryan Joseph bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 624 ($7.97) per share, for a total transaction of £13,728 ($17,543.77). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.03), for a total value of £31,914.96 ($40,785.89). Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

LRE stock opened at GBX 591 ($7.55) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 588.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 590.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 433.40 ($5.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 670 ($8.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59,100.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

