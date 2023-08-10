Analysts Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target at $10.44

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.44.

BIREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.85. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.31 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.1484 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

