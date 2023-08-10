Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives C$8.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDE. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Desjardins cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SDE

Spartan Delta Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:SDE opened at C$4.22 on Monday. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$4.17 and a 12-month high of C$16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$723.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.82.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. The business had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.9929078 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.